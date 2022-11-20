Burberry’s British heritage can help the group take on LVMH

The new CEO’s goal is “good margin progression" on top of the 20% that Burberry already had in its plans. Leather goods are the profit drivers of the industry, with successful handbags generating gross margins of over 80%, so if the company can sell more It bags, that goal looks realistic. Apart from a formidable creative reputation, designer Daniel Lee also has a strong track record in leather goods. At Bottega Veneta, for example, he developed a number of best-selling handbags, such as the Cassette and the squishy Pouch. His shoes, such as his woven mules, sparked a rash of imitations across the high street.