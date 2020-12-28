Businesses adapt better to Covid after lessons learned from spring surge

In January, when British brewer Ralph Broadbent was preparing to launch a new fuss-free product for home brewing, he collided with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the arrival of injection molding tools he’d ordered from China.
By the time the tools arrived, a nationwide lockdown in the U.K. prompted him to cut the number of employees who could safely work in his warehouse to four from 20. He only launched his product, called The Pinter, in September.
5 min read . 10:40 AM IST
2 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal