Byju’s problems are a sign of the times as monetary flows tighten

But unicorns now are hardly unique and more a function of all the easy money floating around. So, the term unicorn has become a misnomer. Of course, with so much money at stake, unicorns became experts at what Chancellor calls narrative construction, where the investors and owners of such firms kept talking about how their cutting-edge technology was going to disrupt the existing way of doing things without really explaining when these firms would become profitable. This kept new investor money coming and that let them burn more cash.