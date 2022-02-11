In essence, Turtle lets you draw shapes and pictures by issuing instructions to a small simulated turtle. For example, if you tell it to move forward a centimetre, it draws a line that’s one centimetre long. If you then tell it to turn 90 degrees to the left and move forward another centimetre, it draws another line that’s a centimetre long, at a 90 degree angle with the first. There’s a start at a picture, though of course the hope is for more interesting ones than just two lines that meet at right angles. So “move forward a given distance" and “turn anticlockwise through a given angle" are two Turtle instructions. There are two more: “pen down" and “pen up". In the example above, the two lines get drawn because you actually said “pen down" to the turtle to start with. You would use “pen up" before another move instruction—for example, if the pen must move to a new location without drawing a line.

