Is ageing a disease or technology? Growing old, one way or another, is decay over time, but is it a glitch that nature was indifferent to; or is it a spectacular idea to get rid of the old so that the new can thrive, an idea that has endured over other ideas? In the end, what does nature want—immortal life or never-ending change? We know what most humans want and it is to not age. Not our fault; old people have been bad ambassadors of old age. If ageing is a disease, it must be cured. If ageing is a technology of nature, it has to be made obsolete; in that case, humans have to hack nature itself.

Respectable scientific opinion says that ageing is a disease. This does not deny it the sacred status of being ‘natural’; cancer, too, is ‘natural’. All diseases are.

Like us, American billionaires, who are enjoying life immensely, do not wish to age. But unlike many of us, they have the burden of being in a position to do something about it. Several of them have invested in bio-tech firms to find ways to cure ageing. The latest to join them is one of the richest people on earth, Jeff Bezos, who has made a substantive investment in a new firm called Altos Labs, which is believed to have a commitment of $3 billion from its wealthy backers.

It is all auspicious. The self-interest and greed of entrepreneurs have benefitted all of humanity more than the complex pursuit of the public good. And, for the first time in the history of human greed, we have a situation where the motive of wealthy entrepreneurs is not profit, but something more valuable— their lives. And to achieve the cure, these biotech firms are a rare mixture of romantic pure science and hard-nosed practicality. The billionaires who are funding them emerge from a culture that assures them that well-financed human genius can solve anything. Indian billionaires, on the other hand, probably like to visit temples to solve the same problem.

I am on the side of American billionaires but there are some omens I cannot ignore. Medical sciences have been a big disappointment over the past three decades or so. They have become good at prolonging death, not prolonging life. If you are not dying, if you are healthy and fit, they offer little. Yes, there have been vaccines, the accident of Viagra and excellent pain-killers. And, you may argue that high levels of health and fitness in some people is a consequence of high-quality scientific information available to us. Even so, from the point of view of the young and healthy, the field has made only modest progress. Forget breakthrough technologies for those who are not dying, there is confusion over basic concepts except for the evil of sugar, which is settled. Is bad cholesterol really bad? Should you have fish oil? Do vitamins help? Should we have more minerals to balance the excess purity of our water? Is a keto diet wise? Is intermittent fasting beneficial? No one is sure. Why should we believe a ‘cure’ will be found for ageing?

Spanish scientist Juan Carlos Izpisua, one of the marquee hires of Altos, told the newspaper El País, “I am convinced that within two decades we will have tools that not only treat symptoms, but also can predict, prevent and treat diseases and ageing through cellular rejuvenation." As a lifelong reader of popular-science news, I know that when someone says something will occur in “20 years", it is not based on an analysis of facts, but a way of saying, “We have nothing to show now but we’re hopeful."

Until a few years ago, there was much talk around telomeres, structures that form the tips of some chromosomes. Ageing shortens telomeres, which influences the degeneration of a cell. Scientists and I had fervent hopes that this held the key to a cure. But the buzz around telomeres has died.

American tech billionaires believe that their billions will attract the brightest scientific talent to find a cure. But do only the bright make breakthroughs?

What does the history of innovation suggest, even in computer science?

It all begins in banal ways. A particular stream of human endeavour appears to acquire bright prospects and a whole generation of bright and dim people flock to it. From this, accidents occur and a breakthrough is rarely what was set as “a goal". In fact, even problems whose solutions were clear objectives set by governments, like cheap computers and linguistic transliteration, were accidentally solved by those working on far more frivolous issues.

It is possible that a cure for ageing takes a very different approach. It need not be an accident, it could be a direct solution to a clear problem. But no one disputes that a cure requires a vast number of scientists and engineers, all of whom will be sourced from a very small portion of the human population—the lucky who went to school and among them a small fraction who love science or who were forced to study science, and among them a small fraction who will resist the lure of the metaverse or artificial intelligence to pick biotech, and then the few among them who would have the capacity to endure that special quality of such endeavours: that it is mostly very boring. Meanwhile, we know that there might be a biotech genius rotting away in a slum in Mumbai never to have even known what science is.

So I wonder if the fastest way for Jeff Bezos and other billionaires to cure ageing is to take a chance and solve the problem of abject poverty among children first. If all the children in the world get a fair shot at life, surely that will increase our odds of finding that great elusive insight that could keep us young forever. This, I admit, is the least sexy solution for a scientific problem that I am aware of, which makes me even more optimistic about it.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.