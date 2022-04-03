Can American billionaires really find a cure for ageing?

I am on the side of American billionaires but there are some omens I cannot ignore. Medical sciences have been a big disappointment over the past three decades or so. They have become good at prolonging death, not prolonging life. If you are not dying, if you are healthy and fit, they offer little. Yes, there have been vaccines, the accident of Viagra and excellent pain-killers. And, you may argue that high levels of health and fitness in some people is a consequence of high-quality scientific information available to us. Even so, from the point of view of the young and healthy, the field has made only modest progress. Forget breakthrough technologies for those who are not dying, there is confusion over basic concepts except for the evil of sugar, which is settled. Is bad cholesterol really bad? Should you have fish oil? Do vitamins help? Should we have more minerals to balance the excess purity of our water? Is a keto diet wise? Is intermittent fasting beneficial? No one is sure. Why should we believe a ‘cure’ will be found for ageing?