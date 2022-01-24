Can Aparna Yadav make it without family support?

Will Aparna Yadav be able to emulate this feat? She is the daughter-in-law of the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan and has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. This question is difficult to answer. For several months, there were reports of Aparna joining the BJP. I don’t know if the party was avoiding her in those days or she herself was hesitant. Now, when she has become a part of the BJP, many see it as a reaction to three ministers and 11 MLAs of the party crossing the floor to the Samajwadi Party. Now they can say if Akhilesh Yadav can’t handle his house, how will he handle his party? However, the question still is how Aparna is going to prove herself.