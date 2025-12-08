This year in the month of September Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addressed the United Nations General Assembly with two greetings that, incidentally, had the same meaning. Assalam Walekum (Arabic) and Om Swastiastu (Sanskrit) mean may God have grace on you. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim nation in the world.
Can controversy on Vande Mataram finally end?
SummaryThe government has earmarked 10 precious Parliamentary hours of the winter session to discuss the national song. Will our honourable parliamentarians be able to finally put an end to this dangerous debate once and for all?
