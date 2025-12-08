Can controversy on Vande Mataram finally end?

Whenever the British tried to silence the people, revolutionaries would electrify the air by singing Vande Mataram. At that time Vande Mataram was not a Hindu religious symbol but a rallying point of national resistance. Frustrated, the British banned it. But they were feeble attempts at crushing the rising revolutionary spirit. The British finally saw a ray of hope in the statement issued by Muslim League leader Syed Ali Imam in 1909. Imam and his handful of followers felt it was a heretic song and the Muslims should stay away from it. The slogan that represented Bangla unity and played an important role in the National Movement became a victim of communal conspiracy hatched by the British.