Today, the body of gender statistics in the context of entrepreneurship is weak and evolving
Those who vouch for the immense potential of women entrepreneurship looking at its landscape will do well to remember the difference in semantics between ‘landscape’ and ‘place’. The original meaning of ‘landscape’ came from 17th century artistic discourse, referring to “a picture representing natural inland scenery" and the term has continued to be associated with visual perceptions of land, regardless of the scope of its perspective, whether small or large. The word landscape alludes to how the land has been shaped by human or natural agencies. ‘Place’ is more personal and often defined by how people are aware of or associated with a piece of space. It thickens with personal memories, local stories, and history.