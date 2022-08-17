Can data on women entrepreneurship unlock its true potential?

It becomes important to articulate why we need to understand ‘women entrepreneurs’ and ‘women entrepreneurship’ better. Women-led businesses that represent 14% of the total enterprise in India are notably responsible for employing 30% of the country’s female workforce. While this number has been growing over the past decade, they remain largely invisible, hiring few, investing less and staying small. The 2022 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs shows that India ranks among the lowest in the world when it comes to women’s entrepreneurship. In addition to the enablers and challenges that affect entrepreneurship in general, women entrepreneurs face gender-specific barriers like lack of asset ownership, limited mobility, unpaid care work and lack of access to entrepreneurial networks. These factors have a significant impact on how women approach entrepreneurship and, hence, need to be captured, analysed and used for decision-making.