Aim for a best-case scenario on catching up with China4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Calculations show India will have to grow at more than twice China’s pace for well beyond mid-century
India, like Brazil, has for long been a rising power, a country of the future. Its growth accelerated after 1990, along with that of China. China, however, has left India far behind. Going forward, can India shed its perpetual ‘country of the future’ image and become a developed economy, escaping the middle-income trap? How might it grow relative to China in the quarter century that will bring up 100 years of independence?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×