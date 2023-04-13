Aim for a best-case scenario on catching up with China

At 8% annual growth, India would become an upper middle-income country by 2033-34, and reach China’s current economic size by 2043-44, but would still not join the ranks of developed countries by mid-century. However, if India were to grow at the Goldilocks (and currently unlikely) rate of 9%, and China slows to 4%, India’s economy would exit middle income but still be only 70% of China’s size by mid-century. India grew at this higher level briefly during the first decade of this century, but we have been nowhere near it since. In that stretch of hyper-growth, all three engines—consumption, investment and exports—were firing strongly. Growth began to stall once the investment and export engines stalled. While consumption is seeing a revival, private investment and exports remain weak. India’s gross capital formation as a share of national income has declined over the past decade, led down by a private investment drop. Our exports/GDP ratio is also lower. The prospect of regaining a sharp export incline has also dipped with countries turning inwards as globalization weakens.