Opposition front must heal cracks showing in ranks3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
INDIA’s senior leaders will have to restrict what they say. They certainly appear more united than before, but they have to tread carefully.
Amid the excitement over the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming G-20 summit, a major political event is also being held—the third gathering of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), in Mumbai, on 31 August and 1 September. Political observers eagerly await this meeting. Will INDIA be able to offer itself this time around as a viable political alternative?