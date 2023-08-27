Opposition front must heal cracks showing in ranks

INDIA’s senior leaders will have to restrict what they say. They certainly appear more united than before, but they have to tread carefully.

Amid the excitement over the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming G-20 summit, a major political event is also being held—the third gathering of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), in Mumbai, on 31 August and 1 September. Political observers eagerly await this meeting. Will INDIA be able to offer itself this time around as a viable political alternative?

This coalition, till now, has sent mixed signals. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s expression of displeasure and departure at the Patna conference hinted at a discord, while Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was allegedly ignored in Bengaluru. But during the monsoon session, INDIA appeared to be united in their opposition to the Delhi Services Bill.

But things soured again when young Congress leader Alka Lamba, a political newcomer, claimed the Congress was planning to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Needless to say, the AAP reacted angrily. The Congress later distanced itself from the statement, but the damage was done. Sharad Pawar, one of the country's senior-most politicians, also remains an enigma before INDIA (and the NDA). On 12 August, the Maratha stalwart met his nephew Ajit for a few hours, raising questions about INDIA's future. Pawar eventually issued a clarification, but his intentions are not fully clear yet. Pawar himself is to blame for this.

Praful Patel, who had attended the Patna conference of INDIA with Pawar, has since switched sides to the Ajit camp. He is now seen as a key strategist and representative of the Ajit faction. Was Pawar ignorant of Patel’s “uprising"? A similar situation had emerged three-and-a-half years ago. But Pawar managed to quell Ajit’s insurrection in time. However, the NCP’s internal squabbles have continued.

The NCP chief’s political career is riddled with such puzzling inconsistencies. It is not fair to seek proof of his good intentions at this age, but what else can be done? It is required because of the situation. He must dispel the fog himself. It would benefit both him and INDIA.

Not only that, but INDIA's senior leaders will have to restrict what they say. They certainly appear more united than before, but they have to tread carefully. The main reason for this is that the Bharatiya Janata Party has a far more organized structure. The saffron party's stalwarts are able to interpret and publicize their statements in no time. For example, on Wednesday, Lalu Prasad stated that INDIA may have multiple coordinators. The news that Nitish Kumar's future was jeopardized quickly spread on social media. This is the moment to weigh each word.

Furthermore, INDIA’s leaders must exercise extreme caution even before stepping out of their homes. Let me offer an example. Last week, reports broke that an ambulance had been forcibly stopped for Nitish Kumar’s convoy. Is this limited to Bihar? Similarly, qustions were raised when a person strolling with Lalu Prasad holding an umbrella for him was reported to be a deputy superintendent of police. Such scenes for petty VIPs can be found all over the place, but they never become viral.

They have previously demonstrated alertness and coordination. Remember the 2015 Bihar elections? Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav fought together. That election was a one-of-a-kind example of coordination. They had only held one joint rally. Later on, all their rallies were separate, but they all said the same thing everywhere. Senior JD-U leaders used to stand behind him at Lalu Yadav rallies and senior RJD members at Nitish Kumar meetings. This gave a clear message to people that political reconciliation was taking form. The election results attested to this sentiment. It is apparent that INDIA will have to decide the nature of its alliance, its message, and the degree of coordination at the Mumbai meeting.

The parties in this alliance should remember that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance are completely unified behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their message is the same from Delhi to all the provincial capitals. Because of this, the voter's belief that Aayega to Modi hi (Only Modi will make it to power) is continually reinforced. INDIA will have to find a method to counter it in Mumbai. They must remember that the Prime Minister has already begun his Lok Sabha election campaign by drawing the outline of his third innings from the Red Fort.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.