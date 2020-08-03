Opinion | Can India show the path ahead if the US ends up losing its way?

On the last day of the month of July, a risk scenario began to form in my head as I woke up to the following five news items: One, China and the European Union (EU) are to speed up negotiations on an investment agreement; two, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo insisted on Thursday that the “tide is turning" in dealings with China, citing international support for Washington’s policies even as he expressed “dismay" at the number of countries supporting Beijing’s new security law for Hong Kong; three, anti-China sentiment in the US is at a “historic high", a Pew Research survey finds, amid friction over trade, coronavirus and human rights; four, China’s 14th five-year plan would mark a move towards “the second centenary goal", namely turning China into a powerful socialist country by 2049 when it celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Politburo said; it added that the nation would continue to enjoy a “strategic period of opportunities"; five, in a separate meeting with China’s political advisers earlier this week, President Xi Jinping said, “No country or person can stop the historical march of the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation."