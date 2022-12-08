Can 'Kantara' kindle the hope of a rural renaissance?4 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:50 AM IST
In the make-believe world of the film, there is a deeply spiritual and closely bonded community with very few needs and apparent contentment
Kantara: A Legend, a Kannada movie made with a big heart, conviction and a modest budget of ₹16 crore is a global box office hit. With its revenues said to have topped more than 20 times that figure, it’s the toast of Indian cinema this season. The spiritually inclined describe the movie as a magical mirror that throws a kaleidoscope of reflections back at them, each of them deeply personal, with much to ponder. Some say it portrays the greed of rich exploiters and leans towards “Maoism", used here as a blanket term for downtrodden masses standing up for their rights.