Can 'Kantara' kindle the hope of a rural renaissance?

Create self-sustaining local businesses. In the movie, the protagonists don’t have much to aspire for, as the local landlord keeps them satiated and subjugated in both ‘spirit’ and spiritual beliefs, with no interest in investing in the community’s betterment. But what if locals are motivated to ideate and set up business models? Think of the Amul model, organic farming or processed food units for greater value addition. Technology can enable small farm-to-fork startups that eliminate middlemen and greedy politicians from the value chain. Multiple local businesses can thrive in a single value chain. These small businesses could make a difference to local ecosystems by fostering open dialogues that are honest, transparent and community-welfare oriented, while symbolically and visibly reducing people’s dependence on land owners and other local overlords.

