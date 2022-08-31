Liz Truss is so widely tipped to be named Britain’s next prime minister on 5 September that most people have stopped paying attention to the Conservative party’s leadership race. So let’s consider the odds she’d make an effective leader. They are, to be sure, quite long. Her own record in a string of government jobs from education to the environment to trade and now foreign secretary has been unremarkable. Last week, it emerged that in her zeal for efficiency as environment secretary she cut funding for authorities to ensure water companies weren’t dumping too much sewage into rivers and seas. Guess what they’ve been doing an awful lot of?

As the leadership contest was launched, she was variously described by Tories (mostly anonymously) as odd, gaffe-prone or, at best, a poor facsimile of Margaret Thatcher. The leader a big chunk of her party seems to want is Boris Johnson. Current polls say her party will be chucked out at the next election and that Keir Starmer, the Labour leader would make the better PM. The economic picture is grim with soaring energy prices putting millions of households into fuel poverty and low or negative growth. The National Health Service’s annual winter crisis has come early and will get worse; when the NHS is ailing, the government is seen to be failing.

Still, it’s worth suspending disbelief. It’s possible to tally all of those obstacles, to be deeply sceptical of some of the policies Truss outlined during her campaign and see little in her record that marks her out for greatness. But it wouldn’t be the first time a strong or effective leader has been grossly underestimated at the start.

Thatcher, who had been regarded as the “token woman" in Ted Heath’s government, was considered an unexceptional minister and nearly fired. Angela Merkel was also underestimated and often written off early on by the political establishment and many in her own party. On the other hand, Barack Obama was compared to John F. Kennedy; greatness was expected. David Cameron was billed as the guy who would restore Tory electoral prospects after three consecutive defeats and modernize conservatism.

What signs do we have that Truss might surprise on the upside? Already, she has blown away expectations of a close fight against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. If confirmed as leader, she won’t only have defeated her opponent but neutralized him. That’s no small feat. Yes, she was pitching to a limited audience, showed discipline and canny messaging; she connected with Conservative voters in debates and hustings events and was able to correct course on the few occasions she stumbled. As trade secretary she oversold a series of rollover deals, bringing on eyerolls from trade experts who endlessly pointed out these were nothing-burgers. Britain simply translated trade deals it enjoyed as part of the EU into bilateral accords. But she got it done.

As foreign secretary she didn’t wobble or kowtow to Moscow. She wore Vladimir Putin’s ridicule like a badge of honour. Truss has pushed against wokery and once described herself as a “Destiny’s Child feminist," saying she believes in independence for women. But her cabinet may be one of the most diverse of any PM.

Of course, Prime Minister Truss will be a departure from candidate Truss. She hates hand-outs, but will have to write cheques left and right as the cost of living crisis hits. She loves tax cuts, but she can’t afford too many. She wants the mantle of fiscal responsibility but looks set to diminish the standing of the independent Office for Budget Responsibility and balloon borrowing.

Her ultimate high-wire act will be over Brexit, where she’s likely to trigger Article 16 of the divorce agreement over trade relations in Northern Ireland. Her gamble is that an EU struggling with big problems of its own will negotiate with a new PM who once voted to remain. She’ll need a “Brexit" win—forgive the oxymoron—ahead of the next election.

“If you’d told me this woman would become prime minister, I mean no dislike of her at all, I’d have thought that was ridiculous," the Conservative politician Ken Clarke said of Thatcher’s 1979 poll victory. But Thatcher’s vision, meticulous preparation for power, relentlessness and courage ultimately saw her prevail not just in her party’s leadership race but as the defining politician of her time. Great leaders combine a certain psychological state with bold policy choices at key historical junctures.

The historical juncture is here. If the race is indeed Truss’s, we can expect her to get a bounce in the polls from her election and the trappings of high office. She’ll then have the sugar-high of a party conference not long after. She’d have to play a poor hand exceptionally well if that bounce isn’t followed by a slide toward electoral defeat. But then hugely successful leaders tend to take us by surprise.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics