Can Liz Truss exceed low UK expectations? Thatcher did

What signs do we have that Truss might surprise on the upside? Already, she has blown away expectations of a close fight against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. If confirmed as leader, she won’t only have defeated her opponent but neutralized him. That’s no small feat. Yes, she was pitching to a limited audience, showed discipline and canny messaging; she connected with Conservative voters in debates and hustings events and was able to correct course on the few occasions she stumbled. As trade secretary she oversold a series of rollover deals, bringing on eyerolls from trade experts who endlessly pointed out these were nothing-burgers. Britain simply translated trade deals it enjoyed as part of the EU into bilateral accords. But she got it done.