Can temples once again shape Indian civilization?

In 2003, the Archaeological Survey of India, under the orders of the Allahabad High Court, excavated the present temple site to ascertain if a temple ever existed. They found clinching evidence, a 12th century Vishnu Hari inscription. It says: At the holy site of Ram’s birth place in Saket (Ayodhya) stands a grand temple dedicated to Vishnu Hari. The temple administration has established an annsatra (community feeding centre) for visitors, guests, saints and travellers. Let me mention here that many historians including Irfan Habib challenged the finding, alleging the inscription was taken from the Government Museum in Lucknow and planted at the site as evidence. The allegation fell flat in the Supreme Court and we all know the final result.