Can temples once again shape Indian civilization?

The newly appointed CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, air marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), reached Ayodhya amid media glare to take charge tomorrow. After seeking blessings from the saints, he got down to familiarize himself with the operations and personnel of the trust. We hope air marshal Mishra and his team quickly assume charge at an auspicious time. The team faces insurmountable challenges, but great resets are always preceded by greater hurdles.