The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deserves all the credit for ensuring that despite a once-in-a-century pandemic with multiple waves, the financial markets have remained broadly stable and not witnessed any extreme events. The growth-supporting measures contributed to the V-shaped recovery after the first wave but the economic damage caused by the second wave poses a new set of challenges in front of the June meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

The first challenge is about the available space for further monetary easing in accelerating growth. While RBI has practically not withdrawn any stimulus measures introduced during the response to the first wave, the space for further rate cuts appears to be limited. If inflation is going to hover around the 5% mark over the foreseeable future, then with repo rate at 4%, there is hardly any incentive for savers in the economy. That is why we would argue that monetary policy in India has almost reached its equivalent of “Zero Interest Rate Lower Bound", losing its downward flexibility. The Government Securities Acquisition Program (GSAP 1.0), bolsters RBI’s arsenal of monetary policy tools and should be effectively used to counter the growth risks from the second wave. The quantum of purchase under GSAP 2.0— a likely announcement in the June policy—can be adjusted depending upon the RBI’s assessment of the extent of economic damage and can be an important signalling instrument too.

The effectiveness of incremental monetary easing is another question in front of the RBI now. Would monetary policy be pushing the proverbial “string" given the state of mind of economic actors? At the moment, consumption demand is likely to be depressed from job losses and weak sentiment while any investment recovery might be pushed back till capacity utilization levels normalize. Monetary stimulus in the form of lower rates is unlikely to be effective in such a scenario and direct fiscal intervention could be a preferred option. In that case, monetary policy needs to play a supportive role to fiscal policy and keep the borrowing cost of the government low. One way of ensuring this is to increase the GSAP 2.0 amount so that any additional fiscal expenditure in 2QFY22 would not pose upside pressure on yields. Also, a higher GSAP might be necessary to prevent any steepening of the yield curve in response to a likely increase in bond yields in the developed markets.

The third issue will be around the treatment of the wide divergence between WPI and CPI, emanating from an asymmetric response to rising global commodity prices. It will not be a surprise if RBI modestly tones down its FY22 GDP growth forecast of 10.5% in the June policy, but would it also acknowledge the pressure from rising global inflation and push up its CPI inflation forecast? Our analysis does indicate a lower pass-through of global commodity prices on to headline CPI but with WPI likely heading towards 14% soon, this is a risk that cannot be ignored for too long. Coming out of the Global Financial Crisis, RBI’s focus was entirely on WPI but CPI crept up substantially in the background, making the central bank fall “behind the curve" and causing significant macro imbalances. The coin has flipped this time and RBI is mandated to track CPI while WPI is reflecting inflationary pressures. To avoid a repeat of the 2010-2013 period, RBI needs to carefully monitor any signs of further increase in global commodity prices, return of pricing power at the retail level as the economy normalizes after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed and spillover of WPI increases on inflation expectations.

The MPC has indicated its tolerance to be flexible in using the 4-6% CPI range when source of the inflation is from the supply side and there are significant growth concerns. So, even if the actual CPI averages around 50bps higher than our current forecast of 5% because of materialization of the above-mentioned risks, the MPC need not be in a hurry to tighten the policy stance. In fact, it can bring in the time-based guidance to anchor the short-term rates as it will be more certain about the persistence of negative output gap for a longer period of time. However, over the medium term, persistent negative real rates (particularly measured with respect to inflation perceptions/expectations), regardless of the source of inflation, is a risk to macro imbalances that all central banks would be concerned about.

Samiran Chakraborty is a managing director and the chief economist in India at Citi Research

