Can the central bank show incremental dovishness?

The third issue will be around the treatment of the wide divergence between WPI and CPI, emanating from an asymmetric response to rising global commodity prices. It will not be a surprise if RBI modestly tones down its FY22 GDP growth forecast of 10.5% in the June policy, but would it also acknowledge the pressure from rising global inflation and push up its CPI inflation forecast? Our analysis does indicate a lower pass-through of global commodity prices on to headline CPI but with WPI likely heading towards 14% soon, this is a risk that cannot be ignored for too long. Coming out of the Global Financial Crisis, RBI’s focus was entirely on WPI but CPI crept up substantially in the background, making the central bank fall “behind the curve" and causing significant macro imbalances. The coin has flipped this time and RBI is mandated to track CPI while WPI is reflecting inflationary pressures. To avoid a repeat of the 2010-2013 period, RBI needs to carefully monitor any signs of further increase in global commodity prices, return of pricing power at the retail level as the economy normalizes after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed and spillover of WPI increases on inflation expectations.

