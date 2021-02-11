Can the four-day workweek even work for employees?

“The options of four, five or six day work weeks, gives flexibility to firms to play around with the production hours to suit their requirement," says S. Venkatesh, group president (human resource), RPG Group. Some of the group’s companies have been adhering to a five-day workweek in their manufacturing facilities. Shifting to a four-day, however, won’t be easy. Spending 14-15 hours out of home, even if it’s only for four days, will be counterproductive, Venkatesh believes.