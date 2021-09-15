Can unicorns solve India’s youth unemployment problem?

The employment situation has only grown worse this year. The unemployment rate in August 2021 stood at 32.03%, which means almost every third youth in the country is unemployed. If we look at different age segments of 15-19, 20-24 and 25-29 years, their unemployment rates in August were 67.21%, 45.28% and 13.24%, respectively. The rate for those in the 30-34 and 35-39 age brackets stood at 1.57% and 0.76%, respectively, which is as good as no unemployment.

