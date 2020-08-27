Can we really see around the bend in uncertain times?

Two, research is fine, but…: Market research is always tricky in India, and this is even more so now. Let’s stick to exploratory research and not take the data as gospel truth. Consumers will say a lot of things, but with mounting job losses and over 800 million on the public distribution system, what data can we rely on? We may choose finer samples and still not get reliable data. Sentiments are ever fluid right now and no propaganda of economic green shoots can change that. Besides, most people suffer from anxiety, and market research can give us some trends, at best. For instance, participants in a recent survey said they would not travel and stay in hotels for the next one year. That could change once a vaccine is developed or a proper treatment protocol is clinically approved. Already, we have lockdown fatigue, which has led to covid spikes across India. Three weeks ago, I saw people in “social proximity" without masks, as if everything is almost normal. It clearly isn’t.