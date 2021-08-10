Can we stop the runaway train of climate change?

The 2015 Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to under 2 degree Celsius by 2100, preferably to 1.5 degree Celsius. However, according to the latest report, this mark will be breached between 2030 and 2040 even in the best-case scenario. If the world’s governments are successful in reaching net zero emissions by about 2050, then this temperature rise will stabilize to about 1.4 degree Celsius by 2100. If global emissions continue at their present levels, then by 2100, the world would be looking at a temperature rise of 3.6 to even 4.4 degrees Celsius.