Capitalism and democracy seem to be at odds across today’s world

Four major economic crises seem to have hastened that trend: the global financial crisis of 2008, the eurozone crisis of the subsequent period, the post-covid economic collapse this year, and the 30-year Japanese debt binge. From the current mania of endlessly printing money to appease voter anxieties, it would seem that economics is just politics by another name. Despite its flaws, capitalism works only when a free market is allowed to play its role in separating the strong from the weak; creative destruction is the key to innovation and viable growth. If deadbeat companies are allowed to remain afloat by taxpayer-financed bailouts, especially if the funds are obtained not from tax revenues but debt, then even competitive companies will end up sinking under the pressure. In short, trying to save too many bad apples could leave the whole basket rotten.