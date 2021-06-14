Capitalism as we know it is ripe for a tectonic shift

If these figures are worrying, there’s more. The World Bank last week said that inequalities will widen due to covid-19, and that about 125 new million people have slipped below the poverty line. This number is for those living daily for less than $1.9. In India, those who spend more than ₹32 per day are not counted as people living below the poverty line. In the US, those who spend less than $14 a day are considered poor. According to a study by Azim Premji University, 230 million Indians have been driven to poverty due to covid-19. It does not seem that this havoc will end this financial year either.

