Carbon credits have outdone Bitcoin and the rally is still on

Carbon credits have outdone Bitcoin and the rally is still on4 min read . 11:06 PM IST
Priced emissions could set market forces against climate change
Priced emissions could set market forces against climate change
One of the most important things in global commodities right now is happening in a market that many wrote off a decade ago as an ignominious failure. The rising price of European carbon credits—which have climbed 170% over the past 12 months, after tripling in value over the previous three years—is quietly starting to remake the continent’s power and industrial sectors. That could have profound implications for the world’s ability to tackle its emissions over the decades ahead.
The European Union’s Emissions Trading System, or ETS, is the last and largest example of an approach to tackling pollution that was most in vogue during the 2000s: Set a shrinking annual cap on emissions above which high fines are levied, and allow major polluters to own and trade allowances so the market can find the most efficient path toward zero.
