Carmakers should go ‘full stack’ as software gobbles up vehicles

This is a big challenge for traditional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Volkswagen, whose chief executive officer admitted that “hardly a line of software code comes from us." This has massive implications. On testing, for one. Making sure that this complex electronics and software works seamlessly together requires a very different skill set—that of a large software company doing millions of test sequences. Cyber security is another. Cars can become the favourite playing ground of hackers, with McKinsey estimating that external and internal vehicle communication can exceed 25 gigabytes of data an hour. Safety in cars meant passing crash tests and roll tests with flying colours; now it is about making your car hacker-proof. Repairs are another. The days of the roadside mechanic being able to tinker around to repair your car are past. Even a cracked windshield repair would cost 10 times of what it did, given the cost of replacing all the sensors, cameras and intelligence in it. Sometimes, it is cheaper for an insurer to declare a smashed vehicle a complete loss than pony up the money to repair it, which could herald the era of ‘use and throw’ cars. Then, there is the problem of software updates; you cannot expect to wheel your car in to a garage every time its software needs an update, much like you would not take your mobile phone to a shop every time it decides to update its operating system. All the world’s OEMs have been accustomed to building great looking and performing internal combustion engine-based hardware, with the software functioning like a ‘black box’, built externally and bolted into the vehicle. All except Tesla, that is.