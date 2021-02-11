Case for set-top box data as an add-on to people meters

It’s almost five months since Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) suspended the viewership data for news channels in light of the alleged complicity of Republic TV in Television Rating Point (TRP) manipulation.

Even as BARC puts its house in order, the debate around how to measure viewership in a robust and transparent manner is gaining ground. So much so that the government formed a panel to look into the methodology, the findings of which are under wraps.

Media industry experts, meanwhile, have been weighing on ways to improve TV viewership measurement. While some have suggested greater competition by allowing more than one agency to operate in the country, others are focusing on Return Path Data (RPD), which can be captured via set-top boxes that have been enabled with middleware to carry information back to a server on what’s being watched.

Direct-to-Home (DTH) firm Tata Sky, which has been using RPD technology to gather information for its own use, offered to share viewership data with the industry if required. It measures data from around 32,000 boxes.

Cable industry expert and media veteran Ashok Mansukhani points out that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in April 2020 had recommended structural reforms and floated the idea of multiple data collection agencies to ensure quality in TV ratings.

Among its key recommendation was the use of RPD technology where the DTH licence and the multiple system operator (MSO) registration should mandate set-top boxes capable of transferring viewership data and adopting RPD tech. It said digital platform operators (DPOs) should be allowed to mutually negotiate the terms and conditions for sharing the data with the ratings agency within a framework prescribed by Trai.

There are close to 180 million set-top boxes in India of which only a minuscule number is RPD-ready. However, TAM Media Research CEO L.V. Krishnan says that when set-top boxes churn, as they do from time to time because of technology upgradation, they should become RPD-enabled. He understands the value of such boxes as TAM works with Tata Sky to retrieve and research data from its set-top boxes.

He agrees with Trai that hybrid RPD-enabled set-top boxes are a low-cost alternative to drastically enhancing the people meters’ sample size. RPD-enabled boxes are much cheaper than people meters and therefore scalability and price are clear advantages, he says.

Mansukhani adds: “It can be safely said that this is a desirable objective for a future shift from vanilla boxes, which will gradually happen as DPOs begin to embrace broadband and IPTV and would need to deploy hybrid set-top boxes."

However, Krishnan underlines the biggest disadvantage of RPD technology. It can only give household viewership and not individual-level information on who is watching what, something available only via people meters. “Besides, an MSO can only give the location and mobile number of a set-top box home and not the socioeconomic profile of a household. A people meter is placed in homes with a pre-designed profile to capture different demographies," he adds.

Besides, while customers may not resist using the hybrid boxes, the DPOs are unlikely to provide them free of charge to millions of viewers. “I doubt either the government or broadcasters would compensate the DPOs for the huge conversion cost," says Mansukhani.

Krishnan agrees that it could mean additional cost burden on the consumer. However, for a country like India he suggests a limited people meter panel with fair representation of the country to be married with RPD data. In the UK and US, operators are using both people meter and data from STBs for their benefit, he says.

Many others say the idea has potential but in India the set-top boxes are also not interoperable. They need to use the same language that can be read by the server to make sense of it. Right now, all the operators’ boxes are different.

RPD may not be that magic wand that will solve all viewership data problems. However, if, India stops meddling with people meters, it could be an add-on in understanding viewers.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pre-ssing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

