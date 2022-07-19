Cash is the emergency staircase that elevators just can’t outmode4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Cash must survive as a basic necessity even as digital money and zippy payment methods take off
Cash must survive as a basic necessity even as digital money and zippy payment methods take off
Listen to this article
Those who run the financial system and also those who are a part of it don’t like cash. For them, digital payments are the way forward. As the Reserve Bank of India states in its latest annual report: “The focus… was on leveraging technology to facilitate digital penetration… towards a “less cash" dependent society." Nonetheless, the rise of digital payments need not mean the death of cash. But that’s how the entire issue is projected with headlines like “The end of cash" and “Cash will no longer be king". The equivocation fallacy is at work here.