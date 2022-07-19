Cash is the emergency staircase that elevators just can’t outmode

Scott offers the example of Winton Motor Carriage Company, which was the world’s first automobile company to bring out an advertisement. In this ad, it compared the automobile to a horseless carriage. The ad even said it had no odour and no vibration. Cash now is presented as a horse-drawn carriage of the payment system, which is portrayed as something that needs to be done away with. Nonetheless, the truth is that both digital payments and cash can co-exist. Cash is like a bicycle. Just because motorized vehicles are in fashion doesn’t mean that a bicycle serves no purpose and should stop being used.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}