Cash may well be dying but it’s not ready for its burial just yet

Digital wallets are mushrooming everywhere, but what gets stored on them is changing because of another revolution: blockchain. Fintech firm Circle has teamed up with Visa to enable business customers to use USD Coin, which runs on Ethereum’s blockchain and pegs its value to the dollar. The phenomenon of ‘buy now, pay later’ is embedding finance (and cashless payments) even into low-value transactions like buying lipstick in instalments. Wait until internet-of-things devices do their own shopping with central bank-issued programmable digital cash to pay only when they get the right stuff. Meanwhile, an entirely new parallel stream of consumption in the alternate reality of the metaverse could be as substantial as $390 billion by 2025.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}