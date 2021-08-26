Caste census data could help us take superior affirmative action

That a caste column already exists in our population census and has been canvassed as part of the SECC implies that today’s seeming reluctance on the government’s part is not based on technical or administrative difficulties. Rather, it is political. While most groups and parties demanding a caste census have not spelt out a political purpose, it is amply clear that the idea is to push for more reservations for Other Backward Class (OBC ) groups. Currently, there is a cap of 50% on reserved seats for government jobs and admission to central educational institutions. However, this limit has now been breached with an additional 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) on top of the 49.5% reservation (27% OBC, 15% SC and 7.5% ST) provided on the basis of caste. Calls to expand reservations to cover a larger proportion of the nation’s population are primarily coming from OBC groups. Most sample surveys have suggested that OBC groups constitute a significantly greater share of our population—probably over 40%—than their current quota of 27%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}