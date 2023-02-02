Catering to growth, boosting consumption and digital India dream

The finance minister’s fifth Union budget hits the mark perfectly, by addressing some critical points to uptick credit growth, boost consumption and growth, focus on infrastructure development and furthering the vision of digital India, along with some key incentives for the agricultural and educational sectors
Since 2020, there has been a significant amount of uncertainty across the world from covid-19, and its various variants, to the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the cost-of-living crisis across the world. In the face of these global challenges, India has come out strong. However, FY24 is shaping into a seminal year for the country’s economy as we move to the next phase of growth. The Union Budget, therefore, has the all-important task of furthering India’s growth story, while making the country more resilient for the years to come.
In my mind, the finance minister’s fifth Union budget hits the mark perfectly, by addressing some critical points to uptick credit growth, boost consumption and growth, focus on infrastructure development and furthering the vision of digital India, along with some key incentives for the agricultural and educational sectors. Overall, I believe the budget has several inclusive measures and policies that balance consumer needs.
Empowering a consumer-led economy
Clearly, one of the biggest takeaways from the Budget for FY24 has been the revision of the tax slabs in the new tax regime. Extending the tax exemption to individuals who have an annual income below ₹7 lakh, provides more money in the hands of consumers, thereby helping stimulate consumption sentiment and drive growth.
A higher consumption sentiment will in turn lead to heightened spending behaviour across urban dna rural households. At the same time, revised tax slabs will incentivise Indians to move to the new regime, as it helps them save more over the long term. This, I believe, will begin revitalising the economy and spur growth in retail and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.
A budget championing India’s growing infrastructure
To paraphrase finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this Union Budget is a blueprint for India@100. Infrastructure development and growth are going to be seminal for that ‘India @ 100’ vision. In my opinion, this budget has addressed this by focusing on the key areas that will aid India’s growth. First, the impressive capital outlay of ₹2.40 trillion for the Indian Railways, along with the added investments towards 100 critical infrastructure projects for key industries including transport, steel and coal, etc, will definitely help bolster the infrastructure of the country. In my opinion, this will help India become more future forward, and create more jobs, especially when the significant boost in capex is almost 33%.
What stood out for me is how, with this budget, the finance minister has touched upon areas such as artificial intelligence and technology in a very comprehensive manner. This Budget has provided a focus on the development of India’s AI, technological and digital strengths, with an acute focus on spurring the entrepreneurial spirit within the country. This will help the next generation of Indians prepare for the future, while also creating more jobs and holistically propelling India further on the global stage. This budget will also help sustain the momentum of ‘Make in India’, especially in the area of electronic gadgets and other adjacent categories.
The added benefits for startups operating in the agricultural sector, has been another key standout point. I see this as the beginning of the next phase of the Indian agricultural journey— where the youth will bring modern, sustainable and more profitable farming practices and technologies to the forefront of the industry.
With such key measures, I believe, that this Budget has accomplished the most important task of all — taking that crucial step forward to grow and strengthen the Indian economy. The Union Budget FY24 can lead India towards great heights, by furthering our infrastructure, spurring consumption and creating more jobs across sectors. Overall, this Budget, with the right execution, has the potential to be a game-changer for the Indian economy for the next 25 years.