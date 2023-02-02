Catering to growth, boosting consumption and digital India dream

What stood out for me is how, with this budget, the finance minister has touched upon areas such as artificial intelligence and technology in a very comprehensive manner. This Budget has provided a focus on the development of India’s AI, technological and digital strengths, with an acute focus on spurring the entrepreneurial spirit within the country. This will help the next generation of Indians prepare for the future, while also creating more jobs and holistically propelling India further on the global stage. This budget will also help sustain the momentum of ‘Make in India’, especially in the area of electronic gadgets and other adjacent categories.