CBDC introduction faces three tricky challenges

The second concern of the choice of technology employed for CBDCs is critical as it should be scalable, with almost zero latency, secure and, needless to add, privacy preserving. However, if the central bank deploys a system akin to a core banking solution, the transactions will not be private and the RBI would be privy to all settlements and raise privacy risks. The most logical candidate for CBDCs should be a traditional multi-tier web architecture but this too has a potential downside. The sizing for the infrastructure required for the CBDC will remain tricky if payment transactions are carried out using the same system. The RBI will have to map the technology landscape thoroughly and proceed cautiously with picking the correct technology for introducing CBDCs.

