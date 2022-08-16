Celebrating 75 years of the Indian Mind3 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 12:34 AM IST
- If there’s an Indian at the helm, funding is more easily available, even in the US
As technology intensity increases across every sector, and in every part of the globe, India gets to present something truly spectacular to the world: the power of the Indian Mind. And this is seen across countless apps, unicorns, startups, the India Stack, our pharma edge, our design, architectural, and cultural experiences, in many incredible, fascinating ways. Look at what our craftsmen create, out of nothing, at times without even a reliable source of electricity. But this is not a story of struggle. It’s the story of winning with grace.