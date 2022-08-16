Celebrating 75 years of the Indian Mind

Not just engineering and in-depth scientific knowledge, India’s soft power too has wowed the world. The 1893 speech of Swami Vivekananda at World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago with its emphasis on universal brotherhood is still relevant today, as are Yoga and the Vedanta, that bring out the divine in each one of us. We are the cinema capital of the world. Our simply outstanding homegrown hospitality chains, like the supremely exquisite Oberois, hold their own in any elite line-up. The exemplary services of any hospitality brand here cannot be rivalled anywhere else in the world. With so much of talent, India is winning new ground every day. And not on a wing and a prayer, but grounded in data and analysis, research and creativity. All due to the Superior Indian Mind.