Celebration of an obliteration
- DART could transmit only part of its final image before it slammed into Dimorphos
The scene that perhaps best conveys the spirit of it all: a large gathering of scientists and engineers and administrators, all cheering wildly, hugging and backslapping and high-fiving, grins of pure delight on every face. It’s some command room deep in the bowels of Nasa, and these people are celebrating ... well, what? A spacecraft that has just been obliterated, that’s what. A spacecraft they designed, built and guided through 10 months to its destination. Its destiny, even.