Celebration of an obliteration

Travelling at over 22,000 kmph, their DART craft slammed into a rock somewhere out in space. It was a large rock by any earthly standards—perhaps 170m in diameter—but a speck in comparison to the behemoths that dot the universe every which way you look. Of course DART did not survive. The team behind its months-long journey through space did not intend it to. This was an intentional crash, and it happened just as the team wanted —to within a few dozen feet of the planned point of impact. That’s right, they planned this crash. They absolutely wanted their craft to be destroyed. And when it happened, of course they high-fived.