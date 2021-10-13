Celebrity endorsement biz gets tough in digital age

Two incidents in the past seven days have drawn attention to the business of celebrity endorsements. First, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who endorses at least a dozen brands, came under fire after his son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug probe. News reports said edtech firm Byju’s, which uses Khan as brand ambassador, suspended its ad campaign featuring the star, although it was spotted on Star Sports 1 HD during IPL on Wednesday. On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan announced stepping away from his deal with pan masala brand Kamla Pasand, claiming he wasn’t aware the silver-coated elaichi being promoted was a surrogate ad.

