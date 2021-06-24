Central bank digital currencies can go global with shared IDs

A similar system could work for international payments with digital cash. For a cup of coffee, it should be sufficient that a national authority has verified that you are who you say you are, and you have what you say you do: unspent money. As long as the country accepting foreign digital cash is satisfied with the issuing authority’s anti-money-laundering standards, nothing more is required. The Fed can credit the cafe’s wallet with FedCoin and the People’s Bank of China can debit e-CNY from yours, and the two can settle their accounts without telling each other anything more about you. Travellers would save money this way, too.