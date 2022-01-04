Central Bank Digital Currencies, regulations will be trends to watch in ’22

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

China was the first to pilot its digital currency, the digital renminbi (or e-CNY), work for which had begun in December 2017. Subsequently, several countries have been exploring and announcing the idea of a national blockchain-based digital currency to improve cross-border trade. There is a huge possibility that 2022 could be the year where we see more countries launching their own CBDCs. As countries experiment with digital currencies, for example Singapore’s Project Ubin, Canada’s Project Jasper and the Digital Euro in the European region, it provides an opportunity for India to be a part of the global digital ecosystem and introduce its own CBDC. CBDCs could be instrumental in supporting the public policy objectives of the government for direct transfer of benefits due to the transparency that blockchain provides.