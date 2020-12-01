Central bank’s tone is likely to turn neutral

India’s CPI inflation has continued to surprise on the upside, with the October figure touching 7.6%, primarily due to higher vegetable prices. November CPI inflation is also likely to be around 7%. If food prices, particularly vegetable prices, do not fall meaningfully in December, in line with the normal seasonal trend, the damage will be done, and CPI inflation then can continue to be in the 6.5-7% range for the rest of the fiscal year, which will be significantly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) current forecast of 5.4-4.5% range for H2FY21 (October-March). After the October CPI print, we have revised up our CPI forecast for October-December to 6.6% average (from 6.1% earlier) and January-March to 5% (from 4.6% earlier). Even under this baseline scenario, CPI inflation is now expected to come down to about 5% in January, which will lead the FY21 average CPI to be around 6.3-6.5%.