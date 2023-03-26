Central banking may soon be faced with tectonic shifts4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:47 PM IST
RBI should prepare for changes which may include an efficacy review of its inflation targeting model
Love them or hate them, but you cannot ignore them. Central banks have worked their way to the centre of economic and financial spaces over the past few decades, and, going by recent developments, they are unlikely to be dislodged from their privileged perches. Significant (and inevitable) changes in settled monetary-policy models or central banking practices seem to be in the offing, but the centrality of central banks is unlikely to be disturbed any time soon.
