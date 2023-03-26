Central banking may soon be faced with tectonic shifts

In India, it is called “flexible" inflation targeting, allowing RBI to miss its target as long as the rise or fall in consumer prices stays within a specified band. But it has been over a year since India’s inflation rate has ranged above its upper limit of 6%, and RBI, instead of transparently explaining the reasons for missing the target, has clammed up. Going by past policy documents and statements, it is quite likely that RBI has exonerated itself and blames the government’s fiscal expansion during the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s expansionary ambitions for higher inflation in India. If that is indeed the case, then it logically raises questions about the validity of inflation targeting as a reliable monetary policy tool, and whether it is fit for all seasons and reasons. This becomes moot when we consider how India’s inflation dynamic differs from the rest of the world’s, especially when weighed against a large informal economy with skewed employment and wage dynamics, or seasonally-vulnerable agri-supply chains.