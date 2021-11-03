Having been late in identifying persistent drivers of inflation, central banks in advanced countries are—as a group—now figuring out how best to play catch-up on monetary policy. Within this group, however, are different approaches. Some central banks, following the example of some developing countries, are cautiously tightening policies as soon as possible. Others continue to defy the inflation dynamic, citing countervailing issues specific to their economies. Then there are the inbetweens, seemingly keen to transition but not sure how best to do so because they have held themselves hostage for too long to an incorrect transitory inflation call and an ill-timed policy framework shift.

As time has passed, it has become clearer to most central banks in the advanced world that inflation is proving more widespread and persistent than they had initially forecasted. While this recognition has become quite pronounced among central bankers, the responses are becoming more varied. With that comes a new element of differentiation for a global economy that is already notably dispersed. Indeed, there are three broad categories of reactions.

A growing number of central banks in what economists would characterize analytically as small open economies, including Australia, New Zealand and Norway, have already started to tighten monetary policy. Generally speaking, the approach remains a cautious one (dovish tightening), but the direction is clear. The Bank of England could well join them soon, and its policy approach is expected to be the first among central banks to take on the notion that the initiation of a cycle of higher interest rates must await the completion of the tapering of large-scale asset purchases.

This group will continue to lead the global tightening of monetary policy, accompanied by a growing number of peers in developing countries where the urgency of action is higher. Not only is inflation risk greater there, but some fear the risk of a disorderly outflow of foreign capital as the advanced world tightens liquidity.

The second group is dominated by the European Central Bank. Here, growing recognition of higher and persistent inflation comes with more pronounced concerns about the underlying robustness of the real economy. The risk of tightening monetary policy too early, as the ECB did after the global financial crisis, is seen as more of a threat than the risk of being late.

Other idiosyncratic factors play a role here. This is most visible in Turkey, where it is widely believed that political pressure has been a chief driver of recent rate cuts.

The third group is the most interesting one because it includes the US Fed, the world’s most powerful central bank. The need to ease off the pedal-to-the metal monetary policy stimulus, including through an immediate tapering of asset purchases and rate increases next year, has now been recognized by many and has started to be duly priced into the markets. But the ability of the Fed to do it quickly is complicated by factors that speak to its credibility and effectiveness. This includes last year’s adoption of a new monetary policy framework that is backward-looking and ill-suited for the current challenges, and the repeated and protracted adherence to the transitory characterization of inflation despite mounting evidence to the contrary. This suggests that the policy transition may well be rather slow and hesitant at first, slipping into muddled-middle territory. Should this occur, the risk of a policy mistake would be even greater, most likely incorporating a forced subsequent catch-up that would undermine the real economy and worsen inequality.

This relatively wide range of central bank policy responses in the advanced world comes when the global economy needs anchors at a time of significant economic and health dispersion. Traditionally, central banks have been the most effective institutions in this regard, given both their greater degree of domestic policy autonomy and superior policy coordination structure. The more global dispersion increases, the closer we get to the notion of “dangerous dispersion" cited by Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund.

In a better-functioning world, the world’s most systemic central banks, starting with the Fed, would quickly leave behind legacy positions and overcome cognitive and other traps that behavioural scientists identify. They would base their policy adjustments on fresh evaluations of recent developments and prospects rather than remain hostage to outdated narratives and ill-suited frameworks. The more badly this much-needed transition lags, the greater the risks to a global economy that needs to maintain a robust and inclusive recovery if it is to deal effectively with other urgent challenges, starting with climate change and the need to lower vulnerability to renewed pandemic dislocations.

Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University.

